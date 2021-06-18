LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians who were overpaid on unemployment insurance claims can apply for a waiver that may clear them of having to repay those funds, the Kentucky Labor Cabinet announced on Friday.
The Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance mailed Notice of Determination letters to around 14,000 unemployment claimants who were overpaid in 2020.
According to a news release, guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor changed early in the pandemic, resulting in some people receiving benefits who were deemed ineligible.
"I have fought for this waiver because it is the right thing to do," Gov. Andy Beshear said in the news release. "Without it, a lot of Kentuckians would have received collection notices during a pandemic, and in many cases the money they receive has already been spent, creating an additional hardship for folks in the toughest of times."
The letters, which inform claimants how much they were overpaid, provides instructions on how to apply for the waiver. The waiver can be completed online or via mail.
People that receive the letter have 30 days from the date postmarked on the letter to apply.
According to a news release, the state has paid more than $6 billion in total unemployment benefits during the pandemic.
There have been more than 2.2 million unemployment insurance claims in Kentucky since March 2020 which is an "unprecedented number."
