LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man officials say is armed and dangerous.
In a post on the department's Facebook page, LMPD describes Anthony Grigsby as, "a dangerous dude" who is on the run.
Police say he is wanted on charges of robbery, burglary, assault on a police officer and wanton endangerment.
Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
