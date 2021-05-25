LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A firefighter was injured during a late night fire at a warehouse in Louisville.
Louisville Fire was called around 11:50 Monday night to a two-story warehouse located on Eiler Avenue and Strawberry Lane. That's between Southside Drive and the CSX train tracks.
Battalion Chief Bobby Cooper says there was an explosion as firefighters approached the building. One firefighter was hurt but is expected to be okay.
Cooper says crews arrived within 5 minutes and it took them 30 minutes to put the fire out.
Louisville Fire is investigating the cause of the fire.
