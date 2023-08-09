Oldham County Rest Area Sign.jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A water main break forced an emergency closure Wednesday for rest area bathrooms on Interstate 71 in Oldham County.

The restrooms are currently closed.

This includes the rest stops at mile marker 13 between exit 14 for Crestwood Pewee Valley and exit 9 for the Gene Snyder Freeway.

It's unclear how long the restrooms will be closed.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags