LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A water main break forced an emergency closure Wednesday for rest area bathrooms on Interstate 71 in Oldham County.
The restrooms are currently closed.
This includes the rest stops at mile marker 13 between exit 14 for Crestwood Pewee Valley and exit 9 for the Gene Snyder Freeway.
It's unclear how long the restrooms will be closed.
Related Stories:
- Rest areas in Oldham County reopen after plumbing repair
- Rest areas in Oldham County close for plumbing repairs
- Rest areas in Oldham County close for the 5th time this year
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.