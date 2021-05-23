LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --For the sixth time since 2020, the rest areas in Oldham County are closed for plumbing repairs.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Sunday that the rest areas, located on both sides of Interstate 71 near Crestwood, were closed again because of plumbing issues.
The rest areas will be closed until further notice as KYTC crews work to repair the issue. Previously, the closures only lasted a few days.
Last year, a spokesperson for KYTC told WDRB that the plumbing is old, and visitors to the rest areas keep flushing items they should, which clog up the pump and causes the entire system to back up.
