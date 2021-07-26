LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rest areas in Oldham County on Interstate 71 have reopened after being closed for plumbing repairs on Monday night.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said the rest areas near mile point 13 on I-71 were closed in both directions.
Previously, the closures only lasted a few days. This closure ended less than 24 hours after closing.
Last year, a spokesperson for KYTC told WDRB that the plumbing is old, and visitors to the rest areas keep flushing items they should, which clog up the pump and causes the entire system to back up.
This was at least the eighth time the rest areas have closed since 2020 for the same issue.
Related Stories:
- Rest areas in Oldham County close for plumbing repairs
- Rest areas in Oldham County close for the fifth time this year
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.