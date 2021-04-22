LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Now is the perfect time to go green and celebrate nature, and the Waterfront Botanical Gardens is inviting everyone to celebrate the occasion.
The gardens were built on top of the former Ohio Street Landfill and feature tons of colorful flowers and plants. Experts say Earth Day helps people realize how much of life revolves around nature.
"Plants create the palate on which our life unfolds," said Jamie Burghardt with the gardens. "We play on a lawn, play on an athletic field, sit in the shade underneath a tree in the summertime. We get flowers on certain holidays."
Earth Day is celebrated in nearly 200 countries around the world. It started in 1970 because of growing concern over air pollution caused by gas.
Waterfront Botanical Gardens is open from Wednesday through Sunday and is free.
