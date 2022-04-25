LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Independent Business Alliance, Louisville Public Media, WDRB, the University of Louisville College of Business and 13 other business associations came together to produce the Mayoral Candidate Forum: Business, Neighborhoods and our Economy on Monday, April 25 in the Ballroom of the UofL Student Activities Center.
The organizations surveyed their memberships about the topics they wanted to hear about most.
“So many of Louisville’s area business organizations have come together to host this Forum,” says Jennifer Rubenstein, Executive Director of LIBA. “We want to allow our business members and the general public the opportunity to hear the candidates’ thoughts around topics important to them and their businesses.”
The Forum was moderated by Rick Howlett, Mid-day Newscaster & Host of WFPL's "In Conversation" and two panelists: Roberto Roldan, City Politics and Government Reporter for WFPL and Marcus Green, Digital Reporter for WDRB.
The following candidates participated in the forum:
- Colin J. Hardin (D)
- Craig Greenberg (D)
- David Nicholson (D)
- Shameka Parrish Wright (D)
- Skylar Beckett Graudick (D)
- Tim Findley (D)
- Bill Dieruf (R)
- Philip O. Molestina (R)
"How the city goes about economic development moving forward is one of the key issues local journalists hear about every day," said Gabrielle Jones, Vice President of Content at Louisville Public Media. "We're very excited to approach this discussion through the lens of the important role local businesses play in the future of Louisville's economy."
“The relationship between the College and our business community is essential; driving economic empowerment together,” said College of Business Dean Todd Mooradian. “This forum, these topics, are all critical pieces to our region’s prosperity.”
The in-person audience was made up of the partners’ business members, and the general public was also welcome to attend. The event was also live-streamed via WDRB and 89.3 WFPL News/Louisville Public Media.
“WDRB is pleased to partner with LIBA and LPM for this mayoral forum,” said Jennifer Keeney, News Director at WDRB. “Our community has seen significant changes over the past few years, making this one of Louisville’s most important elections in recent history. It’s critical for residents to be informed about all the candidates before they vote, and this forum provides the perfect opportunity to do that.”
Partners include:
- Louisville Independent Business Alliance
- Louisville Public Media
- WDRB
- UofL College of Business
- Al Dia en America
- The Chamber of St. Matthews
- Frankfort Avenue Business Association
- Greater Germantown Business Association
- Highland Commerce Guild
- Jeffersontown Chamber of Commerce
- Louisville Hispanic Business Association
- Main Street Association
- Middletown Chamber of Commerce
- Noir Black Chamber of Commerce
- Norton Commons Commercial Village Association
- Nulu Business Association
- South Louisville Business Association
