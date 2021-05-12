LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- How should Louisville spend its millions in federal stimulus money?
That was the question posed Wednesday at the Louisville Forum, which was moderated by WDRB News reporter Marcus Green.
Metro Louisville is getting $388 million as part of the American Rescue Plan. The city just recently got a 150-page document providing guidance on how to use the money.
Some suggestions include investing in more housing options, expanding broadband, job training and early childhood education.
The money cannot be used to cut taxes, boost the rainy day fund, revenue or pension accounts.
