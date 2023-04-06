LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is working to make roads safer with its annual "Pothole Blitz."
Mayor Craig Greenberg and officials with Metro Public Works officially kicked off the city's pothole blitz Thursday morning.
The annual event is held every Spring to encourage Louisvillians to report road damage caused during winter months.
The city said it repairs roughly 40,000 potholes a year. So far in 2023, 17,000 potholes have already been filled.
"Right now, 45 public works employees, from roads and operations crews, are working on potholes daily, weather permitting," Greenberg said. "So, we need your help. If there are potholes on roads you drive on, we want to hear from you so that we can fix those potholes and repair the streets."
To report potholes, contact the city on Twitter by using the hashtag "502Pothole."
You can also call "311" or report it online.
