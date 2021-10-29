LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The eighth annual Mayor's Week of Valor will begin Nov. 2 and run through Nov. 13.
It's a series of events to honor and celebrate active-duty military, veterans and their families.
This will coincide with Veteran's Day on Nov. 11 and throughout the 12 days, there will be 17 educational, patriotic, community or civic events.
“We honor our veterans because our country’s enduring freedoms exist because throughout our history, brave men and women have stepped forward to join our military and defend the United States of America to keep us safe and to keep us free,” Mayor Greg Fischer said in a news release. “We’re asking everyone across the community to participate in the Week of Valor and to find some way to recognize, support, and honor our veterans.”
Several events will be virtual because of COVID-19 guidelines while other events will be drive-thru or outdoors with limited attendance.
Some of the events include a Virtual 22 Push-Up Challenge, the USA Cares' March of Valor, and an Age Friendly Louisville's Virtual Veterans Appreciation event. The VA will also be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for a new VA Medical Center on Nov. 11.
There is also going to be a Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 6 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. A full Week of Valor calendar is available online.
