LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just moments before a basketball game between Central and Seneca High schools, 6-year-old Macayla LaMar sat patiently beside her aunt in the stands.
For all the excitement inside the crowded gym, Macayla had no idea something much more exciting was happening right outside.
Macayla's father, U.S. Army Spc. Michael LaMar, had just returned from an assignment in South Korea and was at the gym to surprise his daughter in a very public way.
"I am very excited," he said after sneaking in a back door at Central High. "Just ready to see my family."
"I was over there for a year, and was only able to come back once to see them," he said.
Friday night, LaMar changed out of his street clothes into his Army uniform and started warming up his voice. As Macayla waited for what she thought was an ordinary basketball game, her dad hid in a nearby office and and prepared to sing the national anthem before the game.
"Like, she'll hear my voice, and she knows my voice, but it won't actually hit her until she sees me," LaMar said with a smile.
When the time was right, LaMar began.
"Oh, say can you see," he sang, as he walked into the spotlight.
It took Macayla just seconds to recognize her dad. Her face glowing, she weaved through the crowded bleachers to the hardwood.
"For the land of the free, and the home of the brave," her father concluded, and Macayla ran the baseline and jumped into his arms.
Both tried, in vain, to hold back tears.
"I don't want to let go, because the next time I let go, I don't know when I'll be able to have her in my arms again," LaMar said, with tears streaming down his face.
The surprise reunion is bittersweet, because Lamar's already thinking about his next assignment. He'll report to Fort Drummond in New York soon.
However, he's already thinking about his next surprise, too.
"You can only sing the national anthem so many times before it starts to get old," he said, grinning. "I may have to come up with something bigger and better for next time."
