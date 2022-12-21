LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- West Louisville residents live in what experts often call a healthcare desert or island, but recent needed services have been added closer to home.
It has been a mix of new facilities opening in Louisville and existing providers transforming care for patients. Both, searching for a way to better serve its surrounding community.
For Ron King, his healthcare provider has become more than just a place to see his doctor.
"These guys make you feel like you are home," King said.
King recently switched providers and said he was sold on Oak Street Health in the Algonquin neighborhood.
Oak Street Health is a Chicago-based healthcare provider that has two locations in Louisville.
The facility serves Medicare patients on a variety of plans, with a priority of meeting with its patients at least once every three months, and schedule appointments within a few days. It also focuses on social aspects, and provides patients with a community room, access to internet, and kitchenette.
"The model really allows us to see people more often because we keep our panel sizes smaller, so your provider gets to know you really well and at a minimum we are seeing our patients every three months," said Dr. Travis Schamber, Oak Street Health's regional medical director.
Oak Street Health provides primary health care, access to specialists, telehealth services, and transportation if needed.
"The need to deliver this type of care and in an aging population is really, really important and helps out overall with just the stresses on the health care system in America," said Dr. Travis Schamber, Oak Street Health's regional medical director.
Existing healthcare systems in Louisville are also adjusting to better serve residents who live in the west end.
In November, Family Health Centers transitioned one of its primary healthcare sites to a behavioral health care center. hub.
"We're trying to meet the community need," said Bart Irwin, CEO of Family Health Centers. "That facility is based 2500 West Market Street right on border line of Portland and Shawnee, we know there's a great need there."
In years to come, the Urban League Sports and Learning Campus will have a new medical center.
Norton Healthcare will also open its new hospital at 28th Street and West Broadway.
"Referral services like to University, U of L Health, Norton is important, it's just having them more locally, people feel more comfortable having things in their neighborhood," Irwin said.
