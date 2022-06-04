WEST POINT, Ky. (WDRB) -- People who live in West Point have their fill of pothole issues. A solution found during a recent audit allowed the area to get access to more funding and a city worker a prison sentence.
The city has had financial issues dating back to 2016.
It all came back in the audit that's now allowed the town to collect road money from the state.
Melissa Goodwin, 47, a then West Point clerk treasurer was responsible for keeping track of city money.
She was sentenced Tuesday to nine months in prison for using $75,000 of city and taxpayer funds for personal use.
That audit not only resolved the theft issue, but helped the city get the money they need to replace and fix the roads and streets.
In the next few weeks, the city will begin paving and patching.
The Hardin County city is near the edge of the Fort Knox military reservation and is one of the oldest cities in Kentucky.
City leaders hope more money can help build up the areas crumbling infrastructure and preserve the history.
“We recently got our financial records straightened out," said West Point Councilman, Richard Ciresi. "We had a 2017 audit and a 2019 audit, so that caught us up and that led us to release over $109,000 worth of road money that we just recently received.”
With no estimated start date, city leaders hope to have the roads fixed before the big Historic Trails Chautauqua- Storytelling on the River event on June 18.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.