LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville radio station that has been a staple in the community turns 100 years old on Monday.
WHAS Radio started broadcasting on July 18, 1922. It is now one of the longest-running radio stations in the country, covering everything from Pearl Harbor to interviews with presidents.
Some of the legendary newscasters in WHAS radio history: Pete French, Brian Rublein, Mary Jeffries and John Asher 🎙#WHAS100years July 18, 1922 pic.twitter.com/jY0PpKt4fe— Paul Miles (@PaulMiles840) July 17, 2022
The radio station has won several awards, including Associated Press Awards and Peabody Awards.
Its Crusade for Children has raised millions of dollars for children's charities throughout Kentuckiana over the years.
"I think our listeners really, really like that when we're out in the community, meeting them, they get to meet the personalities of the radio station, whether it (is) Terry Meiners or Tony Cruz, they really enjoy that," said Paul Miles, WHAS Radio anchor and reporter.
The station will hold several special programs and a celebration on Monday to mark 100 years of bringing the news to Kentuckiana listeners.
