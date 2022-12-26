NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Technicians are working around the clock to restore utilities to homes that suffered damage in the deep freeze.
Britt West with Pro4mance Fire & Water Restoration Services estimates they're currently working more than 70 jobs.
"We've been working through since Christmas Eve non-stop," West said. "50-plus employees that are getting out to try and help out."
Most of the damaged sites are homes, but West says more than a dozen of the work sites are commercial buildings. WDRB News met West as Pro4mance crews were working to clean up Hope Southern Indiana in New Albany, where the fire suppression system froze and burst.
He says if pipes burst at your home, you'll need professional help, but there are some ways that homeowners can mitigate further damage.
The first thing you should do is shut off your water. Then, move furniture out of high-water areas.
"Obviously maintain a heat system if you can," West said. "Please keep your pipes heated as to not cause further damage. And do call a plumber out to repair the damage because we (Pro4mance) can't really go in until the water has stopped and dry your property out."
