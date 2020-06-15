LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Voting is now underway in Jefferson County more than a week before Election Day.
Voting takes place in South Wing B at the Kentucky Exposition Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. On Election Day, voters can cast ballots between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
In-person voting can also be done by appointment only, Monday through Friday, until June 22 at the Edison Building (701 W. Ormsby Avenue). To make an appointment, call 502-574-6100. For more information, click here. There is also a drop-box for absentee ballots.
More than 300,000 ballots have been mailed to those who have requested them.
Any registered Kentucky voter can still request an absentee ballot until midnight Monday. The request can be done online at GoVoteKy.com. Absentee ballots must mailed back by 6 p.m. June 23. To check the status of a requested ballot, click here.
Masks are required for all voters, and parking is free. Enter the Expo Center grounds via gates 2, 4 or 6.
TARC is providing free rides to people to and from it's headquarters at 10th Street and Broadway.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.