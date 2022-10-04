LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ahead of flu season, doctors are recommending the best time to get your flu shot this year.
Health experts recommend getting a flu shot and an updated COVID booster before the first week of November.
Flu season is expected to be more severe this year, and combined with COVID, that could mean crowded hospitals.
To make the vaccine process easier, doctors recommend stacking vaccines.
"Really there's no data to show that if you get them on the same day that's going to make you feel worse or going to cause you more side effects because you got two or three shots instead of just one," Barbara Bawer, a family practice physician at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, said.
Doctors say after getting the fall vaccines, you should take time to rest and have over-the-counter pain medication ready if you have any discomfort.
