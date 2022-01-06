LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After snow blanketed Louisville and surrounding areas Thursday, some hills are primed for sledding.
Louisville Parks and Recreation will open sledding hills in six local parks to use from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. when snow accumulation reaches 2-3 inches.
Officials are asking park users to avoid sledding when hills are closed and to not sled on public golf courses.
Designated sledding hills:
- Cherokee Park (Baringer Hill, intersection of Alexander Road and Scenic Loop)
- Joe Creason Park (Trevilian Way, across from Louisville Zoo).
- George Rogers Clark Park (1024 Thruston Avenue, behind playground, near McKinley Avenue)
- McNeely Lake Park (6900 Cooper Chapel Road, near Korean War Memorial)
- Tyler Park (1501 Castlewood Avenue, on Tyler Park Drive side of park)
- Charlie Vettiner Park (5550 Charlie Vettiner Park Road, near Easum Road entrance)
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.