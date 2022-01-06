LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After snow blanketed Louisville and surrounding areas Thursday, some hills are primed for sledding.

Louisville Parks and Recreation will open sledding hills in six local parks to use from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. when snow accumulation reaches 2-3 inches. 

Officials are asking park users to avoid sledding when hills are closed and to not sled on public golf courses.

Designated sledding hills:

