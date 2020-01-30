LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For ten years, Lindsay Allen has been a part of WDRB News. But she has decided to put her career on hold for her growing family.
Lindsay publicly announced on Thursday that she is leaving. Her last day as anchor of WDRB News is February 14. As viewers have surely noticed, she is nine-months pregnant with her second child.
"At this juncture of life, I have decided to take a step back from my journalism career to stay at home with our young children. This decision is one that I have not made lightly. I've thought long and hard about this choice for months. But I know in my heart, for my growing family, it's what is best and what I need to do," she wrote on Facebook.
Lindsay came to WDRB in 2009 from our sister station, WLIO-TV in Lima, Ohio. She started her journalism career at a small cable news station in Shelby, North Carolina after attending Indiana University in Bloomington. She grew up in Hagerstown, Maryland with a love of ballet and originally thought she wanted to be a dancer.
She started on WDRB in the Morning as a reporter and part-time anchor and rose through the ranks as a steady and confident anchor of our evening newscasts. Over the years, Lindsay has reported on a wide range of local, state and global issues. She traveled to Afghanistan to report on Kentucky troops stationed at Bagram Air Force Base and trained with the Kentucky Air National Guard at Fort Campbell as they deployed for Haiti to help after a major earthquake. She's also covered the Kentucky Derby, Thunder Over Louisville and stories that impacted our community.
"I've spent more than 10 years at WDRB and it's been the best 10 years of my life. I've gotten the chance to live out my wildest reporter dreams. But that's not what makes leaving so hard, the talented people I work with are more than my co-workers, they are my Louisville family. Leaving them will by far be the hardest part of this transition. They also couldn't be more supportive of my decision. That's how you know you work with great people, when they support you no matter what," writes Lindsay.
She says Louisville is now home. It's here where she met her husband Andy, bought a house and will raise their children. Lindsay feels the connection with our audience. "To our wonderful WDRB viewers who have been so kind to me along the journey and have invited me into your home whether it be morning, noon, or night how can I ever thank you enough? Thank you for your support, viewership, saying "Hi" at Kroger and our Facebook chats over all these years. Helping people and connecting with people is what makes this job so fulfilling."
There's no definite plan for Lindsay's journalism career. "Is this the end? I surely hope not. Although, I can't predict what the future holds for me, I know that I love working. Will I return to this career I love so much? I certainly hope to when the time is right for my family. So I leave the door open not knowing what these next chapters of life will bring," she writes.
Lindsay will be missed in the newsroom, but she says he is looking forward to spending more time with her husband and beautiful children.
