LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An old county road in southern Indiana is getting a major overhaul to support population and business growth.
Mayor Mike Moore urged members of the Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission to widen and pave Shungate Road, which runs parallel to Highway 62.
Moore said in a release that the mile-and-a-half stretch should be expanded to 20-feet wide to accommodate growth in the area around Salem-Noble Road.
"With the Charlestown Pike project set for construction and upgrades next spring, we want to make sure the alternative routes are suited to handle the traffic flow," Moore said.
The project has the support of City Council president Matt Owen.
"We will continue to improve our infrastructure for the families of Jeff," Owen said. "This work is needed and necessary."
The project begins in October and will wrap up later this fall.
