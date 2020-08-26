LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wildlife officials asked Hoosiers to be on the lookout for a black bear.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed a black bear had been spotted north of Prospect, near Clark County, Indiana, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a news release Wednesday.
Wildlife officials say black bears are strong swimmers, and the animal may be making its way across the Ohio River into Indiana.
They said people need not worry, but should secure outdoor grills and trash cans. The officials also advised keeping pets indoors, leashed or in an enclosure, and to put away any pet or bird food that may be outside, as bears can smell food from more than a mile away. The DNR also urged people to refrain from adding meat or sweets to compost piles.
DNR officials also said not to feed bears, whether intentionally or accidentally, as it increases the likelihood of "negative bear-human interactions" such as "increased aggressive behaviors," or bears becoming used to finding food near certain homes.
If you come into contact with a bear, wildlife officials also said don't approach it or run away. Instead, back away slowly and look intimidating by waving your hands above your head and making loud noises. The officials also advised you not attempt to attract the bear to you, especially not with food, and to wait in a safe place until the bear leaves the area.
Authorities asked that you report bear sightings to the DNR by calling 812-837-9536. You can also report sightings and submit photos of sightings using the DNR's large mammal report form on the agency's website.
Just last month, an east Louisville couple spotted a bear late one night walking through their driveway. That same weekend, a woman in Clarksville, Indiana, believes she saw a bear at her business.
The DNR has confirmed three black bear sightings in the state since 2015 and said the black bear population in neighboring states continues to increase, making it possible for them to disperse into Indiana.
