LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wiltshire Pantry has officially opened its second location in downtown Louisville.
The bakery announced Tuesday that the new location on West Main Street, near the Muhammad Ali Center, is open for business.
The location, which is in the former Atlantic No. 5 spot, will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The original location on Barret Avenue will be closed on Mondays so the new location can get up and running.
