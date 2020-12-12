LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lottery ticket sold in Louisville for Friday night's Mega Millions drawing won someone a $1,000,000 prize.
The ticket did not match the Mega Ball, but all five white ball numbers were matched. The winning Mega Millions numbers from Friday night are 19, 31, 37, 55, and 67 with a Mega Ball of 25. If player had matched the Mega Ball, they would have won a $276,000,000 jackpot.
Lottery security will conduct several security checks at the location the winning ticket was sold before releasing the name of the location to the public. Kentucky Lottery says the winner should sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize at the lottery headquarters in Louisville. Ticket redemption can only be done by appointment only due to COVID-19. The winner will need to contact the lottery’s claims office at 800-937-8946 to set up an appointment.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.