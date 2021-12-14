LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A brand new holiday event planned for Shawnee Park has been canceled, according to event organizers.
The festival was set to take place Dec. 17-19, and feature more than 200,000 lights, musical performances, festive music, holiday displays and more.
“Unfortunately, mother nature had other plans this year, and dozens upon dozens of our fellow citizens in western Kentucky are still reeling from the devastating effects of the tornadoes this past weekend," said OneWest President & CEO Evon Smith.
Smith said officials are assisting in the rescue and recovery efforts in western Kentucky, and would not be able to provide the security needed for Winter Wonderland this year.
“As such — and very regrettably — we feel the need to cancel this year’s event," Smith said. "We still believe this will become an opportunity for our community to come together in a spirit of unity and celebrate the season in a way unique to the west end."
Organizers hope to hold the drive-thru festival in the future.
