LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rupp Arena is in the midst of a major renovation, and it now has a new name.
That name, Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, was announced Thursday in Lexington, according to Lex18.
JUST ANNOUNCED: Lexington Center Corp today announced a landmark naming rights agreement with @CentralBankKY, rebranding Central KY’s premier convention, meeting, sports and entertainment complex as @CentralBankCntr. @Rupp_Arena will be Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. pic.twitter.com/EvgZdOgS7O— Central Bank Center (@CentralBankCntr) January 16, 2020
Officials said Central Bank will pay $1.5 million for 14 years for the naming rights.
The news conference inside the arena lobby was attended by Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, university and city officials, and family members of Adolph Rupp, the legendary for UK basketball coach.
The arena's $241 million renovation is expected to be complete in time for the 2021-22 basketball season.
