LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after a crash on Dixie Highway early Sunday morning.
Around 3:50 a.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Altima and a utility pole. The crash happened on Dixie Highway and Gaulbert Avenue. Police said the driver of the car lost control while traveling north on Dixie Highway, crossed the center line and struck a pole on the southwest corner of the street. The driver has been identified as 22-year-old Alexis Marie Stevenson. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
