LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was found safe after Louisville Metro Police searched for her after an alleged kidnapping.
LMPD says 32-year-old Shawntaya Snowden went missing around 3 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022. She was last seen being dragged from 6403 New Cut Road. Police say Snowden was forced into a a black Mazda CX7 with an unknown Kentucky license plate. Snowden was last seen wearing green pants and a pink long sleeve t-shirt.
Snowden was found safe on Saturday, but LMPD did not say where she was located.
LMPD identified 34-year-old Rodriquez C. Hall as a potential suspect. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt. Police say Hall is considered to be armed and dangerous. A warrant has been issued for Hall’s arrest on charges of kidnapping and assault.
Anyone with information on Hall's whereabouts is asked to call 911. You can also call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip online through the online portal.
