LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman who was shot during the Old National Bank mass shooting was reunited on Thursday with some of the officers who helped save her life.
Louisville Metro Police said Dallas Schwartz was the first person shot at the bank the morning of April 10. Bleeding profusely, Schwartz was able to get to a bathroom on the first floor where she made a tourniquet with her scarf, called 911 and her family, and waited.
Eventually, LMPD officers found her, made several more tourniquets, and carried her to an ambulance.
LMPD said Schwartz wanted to meet those officers, who helped save her life that day. Thursday morning, they were able to reunite, spending nearly an hour talking and sharing stories. They also exchanged numbers, and plan to keep in touch.
The five Old National Bank employees killed in the shooting were: Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.
LMPD Officer Nick Wilt, who was one of the first officers on the scene that day, is still recovering after being shot in the head. Tuesday, his family provided an update on his condition through the Louisville Metro Police Foundation. They said he's shown "steady improvement" over the past few weeks, and has been going "beyond expectations."
Related Stories:
- Community standing by LMPD officer Nick Wilt, now 'smiling' after 'significant scare' in recovery
- First person shot at Old National Bank shares story of survival, the item that later saved her life
- Louisville mass shooting survivor looking forward to going home, shares appreciation for community
- Louisville police release body camera video from response to mass shooting at downtown bank
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.