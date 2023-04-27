LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local family has been put through the ringer after their loved one was shot at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville two weeks ago.
Dallas Schwartz still has a long road ahead. She hasn't been home since the shooting in downtown Louisville on April 10.
While Schwartz is out of University of Louisville Hospital, she has been sent to inpatient rehab.
Right now, she's looking forward to the day she can finally go home and spend time with her family, who have been by her side since she was rushed to the hospital in the shooting's aftermath.
While they grieve the loss of five people, they're also hopeful for Schwartz's recovery, and wants everyone to know how grateful they are to the 911 dispatchers, first responders, and medical staff at UofL Hospital.
The family also said Old National Bank has been there for Schwartz, and all those impacted by the tragedy.
To friends and the community, the family said "Your kind words, prayers, and acts of kindness have been a source of strength for us during this challenging time. It is during times like these that we are reminded of the power of coming together and supporting one another."
A benefit fund was set up at Stock Yards Bank & Trust to help the family with the unexpected expenses following the shooting.
A GoFundMe page has also been set up, where $10,000 has already been raised. To donate, click here.
The Community Foundation of Louisville's Love for Louisville Old National Survivors Fund was also set up to help victims, their families, survivors and bank employees. To donate, click here.
Additionally, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation is raising money for the families of the five victims who died in the shooting. To donate, click here. The Foundation is also raising money for LMPD Officer Nick Wilt, who is still in critical condition after he was shot in the head when responding to the shooting.
The five bank employees killed in the shooting were Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.
