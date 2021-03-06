LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A captain for the Woodford County Fire Department died in the line of duty Wednesday.
Capt. Ron Ingram, 72, died of a heart attack after responding to a fire for the department in Versailles, Ky.
The fire department responded to a shed fire March 3, and Ingram collapsed shortly after arrival, according to a news release from Supporting Heroes, Inc. After receiving CPR, Ingram was taken to a hospital and died several hours later.
Ingram served with the department for over 42 years.
