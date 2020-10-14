LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A kitten at Louisville's airport didn't have to travel far to find a new home.
The little guy was found Sunday outside on the terminal ramp at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Our Ops team rescued this stray kitten on the terminal ramp, cleaned it up and cared for it overnight, and the next day one of our Public Safety Officers adopted him! A happy ending for everyone! #Airport Ops to the rescue! #flylouisville #rescue pic.twitter.com/q6V6NAADLM— FlyLouisville (SDF) (@FlyLouisville) October 14, 2020
The Airport Operations Team rescued him, cleaned him up and cared for him overnight.
The next day, one of the airport's Public Safety Officers, Wes England, adopted him.
England and his family named the kitten Boeing, Bo for short. England said his two children and Bo are now inseparable.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.