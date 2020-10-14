Kitten rescued at SDF.jpeg

(Photo provided by Natalie Ciresi Chaudoin, with the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A kitten at Louisville's airport didn't have to travel far to find a new home.

The little guy was found Sunday outside on the terminal ramp at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. 

The Airport Operations Team rescued him, cleaned him up and cared for him overnight.

The next day, one of the airport's Public Safety Officers, Wes England, adopted him. 

KITTEN RESCUED AT SDF .jpeg

Airport Public Safety Officer West England and newly adopted Boeing aka Bo. (Photo provided by Natalie Ciresi Chaudoin, with the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport)

England and his family named the kitten Boeing, Bo for short. England said his two children and Bo are now inseparable.

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags