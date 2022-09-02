LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday kicked off Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education.
More than 100 languages are spoken in Louisville's public schools, and 35% of the city’s population growth over the past 19 years has come from international residents from over 150 different countries.
WorldFest's has three entertainment stages at its downtown Louisville location, showcasing international, national, regional and local performers. The vendor village features nearly 150 international-themed arts, crafts, merchandise and food booths.
"It's an amazing culture festival," said Shanecka Bedford, a vendor at the festival. "This is our fifth or sixth year here, and we just love it. This is our favorite show."
A group of people from Florida that actually came to town for the bourbon and found that WorldFest has been an added bonus on their trip.
2022 WorldFest
Friday kicked off Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education. Sept. 2, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
"Our room is right up at the Galt House," one of them said. "We saw it all being constructed and thought this is going to be our first stop of the day."
More than 1,000 participants representing nearly 100 cultures and countries will gather Saturday in the Parade of Cultures. More than 30 countries are represented by Louisville citizens.
The parade will march from 5th and Market streets to the top of the Belvedere on the Overlook Stage. It starts at noon Saturday.
Worldfest runs through Monday, and admission is free.
