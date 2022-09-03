LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An electric mix of cultures and traditions walked through the streets of downtown Louisville on Saturday afternoon as part of WorldFest's Parade of Cultures.
As part of one of the region's largest international festivals, Louisville residents marched down 5th Street to the top of the Belvedere dressed in cultural attire.
The annual event aims to explore and celebrate Louisville's diverse cultures. The event also included street dancers and performers, which all focused on specific countries.
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
IMAGES: WorldFest brings Louisville's different cultures together Labor Day Weekend
