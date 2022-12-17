LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A record number of holiday wreaths were placed on veterans' graves at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery on Saturday.
Wreaths Across America brought 5,940 Main Balsam wreaths to the cemetery in east Louisville earlier this week. It's 2,000 more wreaths than last year at the cemetery that was established in 1928.
Volunteers of all ages spent the afternoon placing wreaths around the cemetery.
"It makes it clear the sacrifice of these veterans, it's a show of respect to recognize all of their contributions to make sure they are never forgotten," said Todd Early with Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.
"We're still honoring people that died over a century ago, a century and a half, it shows respect to them, regardless of what war they were in," said John Martin of Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. "It's a way to remember them."
Burial in a national cemetery is open to all members of the armed forces who have met a minimum active duty service requirement and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. Members of the reserve components of the armed forces who die while on active duty or who die while on training duty, or were eligible for retired pay, may also be eligible for burial.
To learn more about the nonprofit Wreaths Across America, click here.
