LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WWII veteran Art Raderer celebrates his 103rd birthday on Saturday, and the public is invited to a drive-by birthday party in St. Matthews.
Honor Flight Bluegrass is planning a surprise for Raderer on Saturday between 1 and 2 p.m. at the St. Matthews Baptist Church. They are asking the public to drive-thru and wish him a happy birthday. He'll be seated under the main entrance of the church at 3515 Grandview Avenue. Cards are appreciated, and at 1:30 p.m. the group will sing Happy Birthday. Well wishers are welcome to pull into the main parking lot to visit with others.
Raderer was born in Louisville on May 22, 1918 during WWI. He graduated from Manual High School before getting married in 1941. Raderer was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1944 and deployed to the Philippines to join the troops being amassed for the planned invasion of Japan. He was not called in to combat, but he did serve as part of the U.S. occupation of Japan after the war, stationed near Yokohama. Raderer returned to the States in 1946 and later served 19 years in the Kentucky Army National Guard. He retired as a Major.
In the mid-1950s, Raderer began a career in the savings and loan business with Louisville Home Federal. He eventually retired as president and chairman of its successor, Future Federal Savings Bank.
Raderer has two sons and survived two wives. He currently resides at the Masonic Home in Louisville.
