LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old beagle that the Kentucky Humane Society said was dragged by a truck in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, is recovering after surgery to close up his wound.
Officials say "Dean" has undergone surgery to fuse the wound on his hip and is now back in his foster home.
"Dean is doing great with a variety of dogs in his foster home, and has even made pals with Soldier, the tripod of the house," the Kentucky Humane Society posted on its Facebook page. "Thank you so much to everyone who has checked in on Dean and supported him through this journey We will keep everyone updated as he continues to heal."
Officials at the shelter said witnesses saw the dog being dragged by a truck down a country road. His wounds included road rash and a deep tissue wound to his back right leg. A good Samaritan found him and took him to the vet.
"I'd say with his injuries and being as old as he was, he probably wouldn't have made it, especially with coyotes and other things out there," said Kala Hardin, the shelter's director.
Hardin said no one was able to get a license plate number off the truck before it drove away, and Dean was left on a country road with very few houses, so it's unlikely anyone will be caught.
Dean spent about two weeks at the Breckinridge County Animal Shelter before being transferred to the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville on Jan. 21.
"Total neglect case," said Dr. Emily Bewley, a veterinarian with the Kentucky Human Society. "He's really led a pretty rough, horrible life, honestly."
Dean was placed into the care of a foster family. He'll stay there while he heals and continues heartworm treatment.
"He's perfect," said Mike Bednar, Dean's current foster dad. "His temperament after just one day is incredible."
With his foster family and staff at the humane society, he's warmed up quickly to people.
"To see a dog that's been through that and he comes in and still wags his tail and he's kind of a chill dude and he is happy, it's incredible, because a lot of people wouldn't be OK with that," Bewley said.
Dean is still looking for a fur-ever family to adopt him. He should be healed enough to be adopted within three or four weeks. When he is ready for adoption, he will be listed here on the Kentucky Humane Society's website.
You can also donate to the humane society by clicking here.
