LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old beagle is recovering after the Kentucky Humane Society says he was dragged by a truck.
According to the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville, the dog, now named Dean, came from the Breckinridge County Animal Shelter.
Officials at the shelter say witnesses saw Dean being dragged from a rope tied to a pickup truck. His wounds included road rash and a deep tissue wound to his back right leg.
The Kentucky Humane Society said Dean spent two nights at the shelter in Breckinridge County before being transferred to Louisville on Jan. 21.
According to its twitter page, the Kentucky Humane Society says Dean also has a left ear hematoma that required draining, and his right ear is cauliflower from a previous hematoma.
"He has lived a very hard life," the tweet said.
Dean also tested positive for heartworms, and started treatment last week.
According to the Kentucky Humane Society, Dean was taken to a foster home on Tuesday, where he'll stay while he heals and continues heartworm treatment.