8-year-old boy with cancer made chief of Jeffersontown Police for the day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old boy is in the fight of his life with a cancer that has never been defeated.
"His face started to droop. I told them I thought he had a stroke," said Kristen Mackin, Kyler's mom. "It was much more serious than we thought."
A tumor has spidered over Kyler's brain stem, and doctors say his days are few.
On Friday, Jeffersontown Police made him a chief for a day. Officer Brandon Gwynn wanted to make as many of Kyler's dreams come true as possible — as quickly as he can — including his dream of being a police chief.
"I want to go above and beyond," Grwnn said. "He deserves anything and everything."
Kyler got the promotion of his life. He was sworn in Friday by Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf.
"You are now the chief of police for the day," Dieruf said.
Mackin said seeing the smile on Kyler's face is bittersweet.
"It's so hard to have a kid running around and playing and being silly, and the next day, he can't," she said. "He can't feed himself or go to the bathroom, and it's just like — you just don't know. You just don't know it's possible until you walk in those shoes, and you're heartbroken that it has to happen to anybody, and you're devastated that your child is one of those."
Kyler had a ball meeting the K-9s, seeing firearms and witnessing true detective work with his brother Jacob and the assistant chief at his side.
"Kyler, man, our city is in trouble, buddy!" a Jeffersontown officer said. "We need your help!"
Jeffersontown Police did everything they could to make Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, the best day of Kyler's life. And he is quick to share his favorite part.
"The truck!" he said. "The big truck!"
It wasn't just training for the new recruit. In the midst of Kyler's experience, there was a very real police run. On Kyler's way to the station, police responded to an injury crash involving an infant.
"He kind of looked up and me and said, 'Is this real?'" Gwynn said. "I said, 'Kyler, this is what it's like to be a hero.'"
All of the crash victims are expected to be OK.
"You don't get picked or chosen," Gwynn said. "You just got to act."
You don't picked or chosen for cancer either, and the kind Kyler has kills most kids in less than a year.
"We just live day-to-day," Mackin said. "Live and laugh and love and enjoy what happens — what time we have — because nobody knows how long."
But she said Feb. 7, 2020, was a very, very good day.
"The smile has never left his face," she said.
The family will soon travel to San Francisco to take part in an experimental treatment that will put chemotherapy directly on his brain stem. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical expenses.
To visit that GoFundMe page, CLICK HERE.
