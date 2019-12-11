LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 31-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Tuesday night in west Louisville.
Lawrence Parr was pronounced dead at 9:07 p.m. in the 1700 block of Patton Court, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Wednesday.
Officers said they found him dead outside the Parkway Place Apartments. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner's office said
Right now, police don't have any suspects and no other information was immediately available. If you know anything about the shooting, call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 574-LMPD (6573).
