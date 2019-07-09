RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning when police said he and another man broke into a house in Radcliff.
Kobie Long, 20, and another man forced their way into the door of a home on North Wilson Road and were shot by the homeowner, Radcliff Police said.
Long was killed, but the other man is in critical condition at University Hospital.
"We're still trying to determine and piece together exactly what happened," Radcliff Police Capt. Willie Wells said. "It could be a case of self defense."
There have been no arrests, and it will likely stay that way, Wells said. The shooting appeared to be an act of self-defense, and the homeowners hasn't been charged.
"You have a responsibility to protect yourself and your family in whatever means possible to do that," Wells said. "So, long as you can articulate that your actions were in defense of yourself or your property, then I think you would be justified."
This is the second fatal shooting in just as many months in the small, rather quiet Radcliff community. Radcliff Police said while two deadly shootings in this time frame is unusual, there's nothing to worry about in terms of city safety.
"You have families. You have issues. You have things that happen. It could happen anywhere," he said.
Wells said the incidents aren't indicative of what the city of Radcliff "is about."
If you have any information about this incident, call the Radcliff Police Department.
