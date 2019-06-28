LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old man shot in a drive-by shooting last weekend has died.
The family of Tyrese Garvin confirmed through community activist Christopher 2X that Garvin was removed from life support Friday afternoon.
The 2017 Atherton High School graduate was walking down Roselane Avenue when, LMPD Lt. Emily McKinley said, he was shot by three teenagers in a drive-by shooting. The teenagers, who've since been arrested and charged, fired those shots in what has been an alarmingly violent month across Louisville.
"Louisville is in a war," said Kathleen Roberts, Garvin's grandmother. "And we should not be like that, taking each other's life."
McKinley said officers haven't ruled out that gangs have played a role in recent shootings, including Garvin's, only saying they're investigating that. She asked parents to pay attention to posts that kids are making on social media and take them seriously. She also drove home the importance of people locking their cars. A lot of the stolen vehicles used for the shootings have been unlocked.
"We don't want your car or your gun to be the next tool used in a homicide or a shooting," she said.
Garvin was shot after leaving the hospital, where he was visiting with his newborn twin babies.
"He did not deserve to be shot like he did," Roberts said. "He's going to never be able to see his children, and they're never going to know their father."
