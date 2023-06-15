LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4.
That's why the YMCA wants every kid in Louisville to know how to swim.
The YMCA of Greater Louisville is hosting free clinics to address how economic status, race and geography negatively impact children and adults in underserved communities.
According to the USA Swimming Foundation, 64% of Black Americans have little to no swimming ability. That's in comparison to 40% white Americans.
The YMCA is determined to change that.
"Before this branch was built, there was a lack of affordability and accessibility to pools and swim lessons, so we want to make sure that is not the case anymore and that everyone has access to learn how to be safe around the water," Youth Development Director Jaxon Lamb said.
The next Safety Around Water Clinic will be held Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Academy at Shawnee.
There will be one on July 8 at Central High School also from 4-7 p.m.
These events are free.
For more information and to register, click here.
