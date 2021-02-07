THUNDER PLANES - C-130.jpg

C-130 Hercules is a four-engine turboprop cargo aircraft and the main tactical airlifter for many military forces worldwide. Over 40 models of the Hercules serve with more than 50 nations.Primary users include U.S. Air Force, Roydal Air Force, Canadian Forces, Royal Australian Air Force and the Pakistan Air Force.Nearly 2,300 C-130s had been built as of 2006 at a cost of $66.5 million each.

Length: 97 ft 9 in

Height: 38 feet 3 in

Wingspan: 132 ft 7 in

Max speed: 379 mph

Crew: 4-6: at least 2 pilots, 1 flight engineer , and 1 loadmaster; additional loadmaster and navigator are usually part of the crew

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Unusually loud noises may be heard throughout central Kentucky over the next several weeks due to military training. 

In a Facebook post, the Oldham County Sheriff's Office said it has been made aware of military training involving "Rotary winged aircraft, maneuvers, and simulated noises in the daytime and nighttime hours." 

Authorities in La Grange, Kentucky, said in the Facebook post that they understand "this is an important aspect of maintaining critical capabilities and readiness of all units and troops in our United State military." 

No other information has been released.

