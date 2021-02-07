LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Unusually loud noises may be heard throughout central Kentucky over the next several weeks due to military training.
In a Facebook post, the Oldham County Sheriff's Office said it has been made aware of military training involving "Rotary winged aircraft, maneuvers, and simulated noises in the daytime and nighttime hours."
Authorities in La Grange, Kentucky, said in the Facebook post that they understand "this is an important aspect of maintaining critical capabilities and readiness of all units and troops in our United State military."
No other information has been released.
Copyright 2021. WDRB News. All rights reserved.