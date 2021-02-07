C-130 Hercules is a four-engine turboprop cargo aircraft and the main tactical airlifter for many military forces worldwide. Over 40 models of the Hercules serve with more than 50 nations.Primary users include U.S. Air Force, Roydal Air Force, Canadian Forces, Royal Australian Air Force and the Pakistan Air Force.Nearly 2,300 C-130s had been built as of 2006 at a cost of $66.5 million each.

Length: 97 ft 9 in

Height: 38 feet 3 in

Wingspan: 132 ft 7 in

Max speed: 379 mph

Crew: 4-6: at least 2 pilots, 1 flight engineer , and 1 loadmaster; additional loadmaster and navigator are usually part of the crew