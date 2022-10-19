LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zoneton firefighters are getting in the Halloween spirit.
Crews spent Wednesday night decorating fire trucks and stuffing about 3,000 bags of candy to be passed out during the department's Halloween neighborhood visits.
The fire department started the neighborhood visits in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to change up their usual Halloween Open House, hosted for more than 20 years at the fire station.
"Unfortunately in our line of work, when we meet people, generally speaking it's not a very good day," Deputy Chief Tracey Key said. "So any time we get an opportunity to bring a smile to somebody's face or maybe make a not so good day a little bit better. Our folks love to do those types of things."
The neighborhood visits will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, and will continue on Thursday, Oct. 27, and Friday, Oct. 28, "weather permitting." The department plans on ending each night at 9 p.m. There are two make-up days planned if weather prevents the visits from happening.
For a list of streets and dates for the neighborhood visits, click here or click on the PDF below. For more information, click here.
