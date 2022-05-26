LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vote totals for two Kentucky primary races were re-checked Thursday morning as part of a requested recanvass.
After the recanvass, the Jefferson County Clerk's Office said Thursday that "there was no change in any of the vote tabulation totals for any candidates" in the Republican race for Kentucky's 3rd congressional district U.S. representative and the Democratic race for Louisville Metro Council's fifth district.
Stuart Ray, president of The Peregrine Company, narrowly won the GOP nomination in the crowded seven-person Republican primary field by just 58 votes, edging past Rhonda Palazzo with 9,703 votes to her 9,645 votes. Ray carried 29.5% of the vote in the Republican primary.
In the council race, incumbent Donna Purvis eked out a 121-vote win over Ray “Sir Friendly C” Barker, a retired Louisville police officer. She received 42% of the vote, compared with 41% for Barker. Paralegal Sherlena Watkins got 18%.
The recanvass was conducted after written requests filed from candidates in both races.
The Jefferson County Clerk’s Office and board of elections oversaw the recanvas of the vote tallies, and Ray and Purvis remained the winners.
"This outcome is just as we at the Office expected, and we are glad to present the public and the media with the results," Erran Huber, director of communications, media and public relations for the clerk's office, said in a news release Thursday.
To view the recanvassed results, click here. The Kentucky Board of Elections plans to certify the state's primary results June 3.
Related Stories:
- McGarvey wins Democratic nod, Ray narrowly bests GOP field in congressional primaries
- PRIMARY: Louisville Metro Council incumbents win -- narrowly and easily
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.