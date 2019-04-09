This applies to ALL viewing areas within the Thunder Over Louisville venue on the Kentucky side – which goes south from the Ohio River to Main Street between Clay Street and 10th Street and includes Thunder Chow Wagon, Meijer Family Fun Zone on the West Belvedere and North Great Lawn viewing area.
- All persons and parcels are subject to search.
- No Drones – The FAA has established a no-fly zone around the Thunder venue. Unmanned aircraft, such as drones, won’t be allowed within 5 miles. Any drones on site could shut down the air show. Violators face confiscation and up to an $11,000 fine. This will be strictly enforced.
- No Tents or Canopies of any kind will be allowed within Waterfront Park. Structures of ANY kind will be required to be taken down. This will be strictly enforced.
- No taping or roping off of larges areas will be allowed. This will be strictly enforced throughout the Thunder venue.
- No overnight camping allowed in Waterfront Park or the overall event area. Waterfront Park officially closes at 11PM on Friday Night and will open at 9 AM on Saturday morning.
- Plastic containers, cans and food are permitted. Beer is also available at the Chow Wagon at Waterfront Park, North Great Lawn, Meijer Family Fun Zone on the West Belvedere and Big Four Lawn.
- No grills are allowed within the Thunder venue.
- No bikes, skateboards or skates are allowed in the event venue, including rental bikes and scooters. You will be asked to walk them in for pedestrian safety. If you ride your bike to Thunder, please bring a lock and use the bike parking available at Bingham Way and Witherspoon Street, the corner of Preston and Witherspoon Streets and the base of the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge (on both sides of the river).
- Please leave any pets at home.
- A picnic blanket or tarp (limited to 10’x10′) and lawn chairs are allowed inside the Thunder venue (including the North Great Lawn viewing area).
- FOOD or DRINK is permitted in the North Great Lawn viewing area, Meijer Family Fun Zone on the West Belvedere, and other areas of the Thunder venue.But there are plenty of concession food and soft drink stands throughout the venue to take care of any needs you may have.