LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Providence High School volleyball team got a big honor.
The team recently won the Indiana Class 3A State Championship. They were honored Tuesday night at the Clarksville Town Council meeting.
Council President Ryan Ramsey issued a proclamation, naming Nov. 15 as "2022-23 Providence High School Girls Volleyball Team Day."
Town Council President Ryan Ramsey and the rest of the Council have proclaimed November 15th, 2022 as Providence High School Volleyball team day in the Town of Clarksville in honor of the team’s 3A State Championship. #GoPioneers @GOphsPIONEERS @ProvidenceVB @ProvidenceAD pic.twitter.com/hi3ZDZgnqT— Town of Clarksville (@TownClarksville) November 16, 2022