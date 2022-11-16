Providence Volleyball by town council.jfif

The Providence High School Volleyball team was honored by the Clarksville Town Council after winning the state championship. (Source: Town of Clarksville)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Providence High School volleyball team got a big honor.

The team recently won the Indiana Class 3A State Championship. They were honored Tuesday night at the Clarksville Town Council meeting.

Council President Ryan Ramsey issued a proclamation, naming Nov. 15 as "2022-23 Providence High School Girls Volleyball Team Day."

