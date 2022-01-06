UPDATED SNOW FOX closings day cares churches businesses.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather means many schools, businesses, churches and day cares are closed or delayed for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 and later. This list will be updated frequently.

SCHOOLS:

For a list of Snow Fox school closings and delays across the area, click here

DAY CARES, PRE-SCHOOLS & SCHOOLS:

Kentucky: 

Indiana: 

GOVERNMENT:

Kentucky:

Hardin County Government building - Closed Friday

Jefferson County Clerk's Office Election Center anticipates normal hours Friday and will accept filings until 4 p.m. Friday.

City of Shively Lunch and Learn for Saturday - canceled

Indiana:

BUSINESSES:

Kentucky:

Blessed and Faithful Learning Center, St. Andrews Church Road in Louisville - Closed Friday, 1st and 2nd shift

Spencer County Circuit Court Clerk's Office - Closed Friday

Hardin County Government Building - Closed Friday

Seven Counties Services out outpatient and administrative sites are closed Friday. They are providing services virtually, but the buildings will not be open.

Indiana: 

Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, New Albany - Lagerstrom exhibit reception Friday rescheduled to 1-3 p.m. Saturday

CHURCHES: 

Kentucky:

Knights of Columbus Bishop Spalding - closed Friday night

Indiana: 

If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com and include your contact information.

