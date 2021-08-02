LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville natives are making their mark at the Tokyo Olympics.
Olympic runner and Louisville native Ronnie Baker placed 5th in the Men's 100 meter final Sunday night.
Another Louisville native -- Yared Nuguse -- will compete Monday night. The Dupont Manual alum will compete in the 1500 meters. He's a multiple All-American and an NCAA champion at Notre Dame.
He broke the NCAA record in the 1500 at the ACC Championships this spring.
